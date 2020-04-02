W. Va. middle school making masks for healthcare industry

A West Virginia middle school has joined the legion of homemakers, businesses, and other places to produce masks for the healthcare industry. Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes says its staff used a 3D printer and a print file to produce the first KnightMasks this week.

The move came in response to a request from the West Virginia National Guard for basic medical supplies. The school's staff conducted online research and did some trial-and-error before embarking on the task with plastic materials commonly used in 3D printing. The school says the KnightMasks are being donated to nurses in the intensive care unit at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.