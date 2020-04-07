W. Va. residents to start receiving pandemic unemployment

WorkForce West Virginia announced today that it is beginning to distribute the additional weekly $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that many West Virginians are eligible for under the CARES Act.

The act, which went into effect on March 29, ensures an additional $600 weekly will be paid to those receiving unemployment benefits. It also adds an additional 13 weeks of benefits to the typical 26 weeks for those who have exhausted the benefits they are otherwise entitled to. And it extends benefits to some self-employed workers and Form 1099 tax filers.

The goal of the CARES Act is to provide financial support for those unable to work due to COVID-19.

According to WorkForce West Virginia, eligible individuals in the state should begin to receive their payments within a couple of days.

Ohio has not yet begun distributing the payments to its residents. According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, coding updates need to be made to the department’s digital systems before the payments can be sent.

The March 29 date is retroactive, so those who do not start receiving their benefits immediately will eventually be paid the full amount they are entitled to.

