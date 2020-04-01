WTAP 11 - Vienna Police Officer gets a unique send-off

The strict guidelines against large gatherings is getting in the way of the normal ceremony for Lieutenant Rob Pifer's retirement. Instead of all of his close family and friends along with his colleagues from work, the city officials gave him a parade in his honor.

Pifer was escorted by the fire department from the Vienna police station on 29th Street to 60th Street and back. Many people gathered in attendance with signs and cheering him on for his 25 years of service. His partners in force were standing on the side of the end of his route saluting him.

He called the parade "overwhelming" and "emotional" with all of the people that celebrate his retirement. And although he is receiving job offers, he says that he's focused on relaxing and enjoying a nice meal.