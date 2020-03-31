WTAP 5 - Vienna Police Officer is given a unique send-off

Lieutenant Robert Pifer is calling it a career after 25 years of service for the Vienna Police Department. He's served the city he grew up in for all of his time is looking to relax. However, he won't be given the usual ceremony because of the pandemic that's currently happening.

Because of the restrictions on large gatherings, he won't be given the send-off that many get with a group of his fellow officers and family to honor him along with cake. And so, the city officials stepped in to give him a unique way of showing everyone's appreciation for all of his work with a short parade.

He was accompanied and escorted by the fire department as he went from the police station on 29th Street to 60th Street and back. Along the way were people along the streets waving and holding signs to honor and show how much he meant to their community. Not to mention, all of his co-workers standing by the end of the route to give him a salute.

It's something that Pifer called "overwhelming" and "emotional." But it's only appropriate with how the community and officials speak so highly of him and what he's done.

He's received many new offers for work for his post-retirement life. However, he says that all he wants to do is relax and enjoy a nice steak and a drink.