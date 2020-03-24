WTAP 5 - Local Bars in the Mid-Ohio Valley are feeling the impact of COVID-19

Bars are some of the most impacted businesses from the coronavirus. Alcohol makes up over 80 percent of their revenue and with carry out and delivery being the only option for the public, there isn't too much that they can offer.

The state of Ohio allows the delivery and carry out of alcohol. However, many of the customers are not utilizing this option when ordering their food.

Some bars have had to make cut backs to their staff and are unsure of what the future brings with the pandemic expected to last months.