WTAP 6 - Wood County community gives back to healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are doing everything they can to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of this, many groups are coming together to show their appreciation to them.

At around 1:30 p.m. the Walmart of Vienna and Girl Scout Troop #35267 give their own personal donations to the workers that are working tirelessly to save lives at Camden Clark Medical Center. The people from Walmart came to deliver hundreds of goodie bags to the workers to give them snacks and the Girl Scout Troop provided the cookies that weren't sold because of the pandemic.

The store manager of the Vienna Walmart, Doug Lucas, says that these bags are going from "one group of essential workers to another." As for the girl scouts, the 100 boxes of cookies were paid in full by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation with a total of $1,500.

The workers at Camden Clark say that they are "thankful for the generous donations."