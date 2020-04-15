WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio non-profit providing gift cards for healthcare workers

Much of the Marietta community is feeling the effects of the pandemic in their own ways. Mainly those that are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and those with small businesses. And an Ohio non-profit found a way to help both sides and then some.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program came together with local restaurant, Busy Bee, to assist healthcare workers. The business agreed to provide workers at Marietta Memorial Hospital with 650 gift cards to help them with food. In turn, it helps Busy Bee, which has been suffering from the pandemic and having to lay off several of their staff and losing roughly 65 percent of their sales.It also helps benefit the producers in the area as well because of Busy Bee using local farmers.

In turn, this gesture is something that helps out the entire community. The non-profit is continuing to help out more of those in the Southeastern Ohio area.