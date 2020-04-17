WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg Catholic students using 3-D printer to make masks

As healthcare workers continue to work at slowing down the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve of this pandemic, they're running on protective supplies. Mainly, face masks. Many groups of people are finding ways in which they can help medical workers with the use of either sewing together basic masks for them or by using state-of-the-art technology to help make these masks.

Many have found the use of 3-D printers to be the better way in which to make the N-95 masks. And a few high school students from Parkersburg Catholic High School are coming together to provide these masks with the use of the 3-D printer from their new tech lab.

Senior Aidan Roberts is the person that came up with the idea after having read an article on how someone is using the same technology in New York to help his local hospitals. After much thinking over this same subject, Roberts decided that it would be best to use the school's 3-D printer for the same purpose for hospitals in the area like Camden Clark Medical Center considering it was collecting dust during this pandemic.

After asking the administrators to allow some of his peers to use this technology, the board agreed. The printer went to sophomore Paul Teltsher's house where his younger sister, Helena, who also has a 3-D printer of her own, began working on making masks for the medical workers.

They began utilizing sites that showed how to create these masks with the 3-D printer, such www.makethemasks.com and the two have been finding new ways to make better models of the masks so that they are lighter and easier on the face. But because of the long process of the masks (usually taking up to two-and-a-half hours to make) they usually put together anywhere from eight to ten per day. And so far they've made 32 that they will donate soon enough.

Paul says that he is very grateful for the opportunity that the administration gave him to do all of this. "I was only able to go through with this project because PCHS supported me and allowed me to use their equipment. I want to thank them for giving me the opportunity to learn more about 3-D printing and help provide PPE for healthcare workers in our area."