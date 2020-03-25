WTAP News @ 11 - Bars are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt many of the businesses in the Mid-Ohio Valley area. However, of the ones that are being hit the hardest are the local bars.

Places like the Marietta Brewing Company and The Town House are seeing a great deal of their profits going down the drain as they won't be able to provide an atmosphere and their products to customers. Instead, they'll have to use carry out or delivery options to get people their food.

The Ohio does have a law that states that they can deliver and allow people to carry out alcohol. But many of the customers that are looking to order from these businesses don't take advantage of this. In turn, these places suffer.

Much of the bar's profits (over 80 percent) comes from selling alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine, and spirits.