WTAP to air Parakersburg Catholic graduation ceremony on METV and online tonight

Parkersburg Catholic seniors will be taking part in graduation tonight, Thursday, June 18.

We at WTAP will give you a chance to watch the entire ceremony. The school will be holding its in-person graduation tonight at Stadium Field. The ceremony is set for 6 P.M, and if you are not able to attend, you will still be able to watch.

WTAP will be airing the graduation live on the METV channel. Viewers can find METV on 47.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 97 on CAS Cable, and channel 17 on DirectTV. The ceremony will also be streaming live online. Find that link on the right side of this screen, under Related Links.

WTAP also plans to air other graduation ceremonies coming up in the future.

