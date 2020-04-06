WV National Guard to help process unemployment claims

Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia National Guard members who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic will be used to process mounting unemployment claims.

Justice said in a news release last week that the Workforce WV call line will operate around the clock starting Monday.

He says he asked the National Guard to work to get the call backlog under control. He said Workforce WV employees are trying to process 90,000 claims from last month compared with 2,400 in March 2019.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has tightened restrictions on people in Monongalia County and five other counties in the state to try to curb coronavirus hotspots. Three of those counties are in the eastern panhandle. The state's two other deaths involved an 88-year-old woman from Marion County and a Jackson County resident with several underlying health issues.