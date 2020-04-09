WV, OH governors urge more public action against COVID-19

We've hit a home run, but the game isn't over.

The words of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he noted the increase of COVID-19 cases is less than originally projected.

But West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued another executive order, as West Virginia announced its fifth death from the virus.

The governor now requires the owners of both public and private golf courses to limit the number of people in golf carts.

He says a South Charleston hospital has provided additional beds for COViD-19 cases, if necessary.

But he's calling on the public to stay the course.

"We're trying to keep our outdoor spaces open", Justice said at a news briefing Thursday. "But we're being told people are not complying with the social distancing, so, therefore, we're issuing another executive order."

Ohio's governor echoes that point.

DeWine also says the state manufacturer's alliance has teamed up with 15 manufacturers and three hospitals to make up to a million face shields, that would primarily be used by health care workers.

"It's our obligation to protect our protectors; people who are protecting us," DeWine said Thursday. "We're going to try to buy it, but if we can't buy it, we're figuring out how to rework our manufacturing supply chain to make it."

West Virginia's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, says the state's mortality rate form the virus is roughly 1%, lower than either the national or worldwide average.