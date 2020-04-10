W.Va. colleges support students during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have wide-ranging effects, West Virginia University (WVU) and West Virginia State University (WVSU) are offering additional support to their students.

To help students meet basic needs and proceed with their studies amid these unprecedented circumstances, the WVU Foundation is working to provide need-based financial support via the Gray Student Emergency Fund. The fund provides timely financial assistance to current WVU students who experience a sudden financial hardship that could prevent them from continuing their education or otherwise impact their success at WVU.

A dedicated webpage has been created to facilitate financial support for the Gray Student Emergency Fund and other important services provided by WVU during the coronavirus crisis (see the link on right for details). Contributions to the Emergency Fund will enable WVU to provide need-based financial help to students who cannot afford immediate, essential expenses. WVU leaders are working with officials in each academic unit to identify students in need and ensure available funds are awarded strategically for maximum impact.

Prior to moving classes online, WVU employed more than 4,000 students not hired through federal work-study programs and not subject to student aid provisions included in the CARES Act. The Emergency Fund may provide relief to those students, as well as those who live and work off campus and students whose parents have lost wages, depending on the availability of funds.

Similarly, WVSU has created an emergency fund to provide financial assistance to students impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, as well. Types of financial assistance considered include family or personal emergencies, housing and living costs, loss of income, technology needs, textbooks or transportation needs.

To be eligible for the fund, students must be in good standing at the University, be currently enrolled and attending classes in a degree-seeking undergraduate or graduate program at WVSU. Students can apply online at www.wvstateu.edu/emergencyfund. Applications are now being accepted.

At the same time the emergency assistance fund is being launched, the university is actively seeking donors to support the fund.

In addition to support of the emergency assistance fund, the university is seeking financial donations to support the WVSU food pantry, which assists students who experience food insecurity. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, requests for assistance from the food pantry have increased significantly.

Those interested in supporting the WVSU emergency fund or food pantry are asked to contact the WVSU Foundation at (304) 766-3021 or foundation@wvstateu.edu. Gifts may also be made online at https://give.wvstateu.edu/project/20671