West Virginia officials discuss COVID-19 "hotspot"

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his health officials agree on one thing: There's a coronavirus hotspot in the state's eastern panhandle.

What they couldn't get consensus on Friday was where exactly it's happening or whether it was linked to a Hobby Lobby.

The governor's daily virus briefing broke down as he and his own administration contradicted each other on details about a virus hotspot with at least 60 positives across Jefferson and Berkeley Counties, appearing to work out the specifics during a live-streamed news conference.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine Friday suggested judges hold hearings to consider the release of 38 non-violent offenders from prisons.

15 of those under consideration are women who are pregnant or who have had babies while in prison. The others are prisoners older than 60 years of age who are nearing the end of their sentences.