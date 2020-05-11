West Virginia restaurants can reopen May 21

With the Memorial Day holiday weekend less than two weeks away, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says restaurants can resume indoor seating with a limited seating capacity starting May 21.

That's the same day Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week announced Ohio restaurant dining rooms can reopen.

Justice also says large specialty retail stores can open back up on that date as he tries to get the state's economy moving again in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement doesn't include indoor malls, but he says mall anchor stores with exterior entrances can resume operations.

He also gave the go-ahead for campgrounds to reopen May 21 and state park cabins and lodges on May 26, both to in-state residents only.

Meanwhile, Governor DeWine says he isn't ready just yet to say when the rest of the Ohio's child care centers can reopen.

The governor had been expected to release those details Monday.

But he says the plan is still being constructed and that it's important to get it right. Only a limited number of child care centers that are caring for the families of essential workers are currently allowed to be open in Ohio.

Governor Justice mandated COVID-19 testing earlier this month as a requirement for West Virginia's day cares to reopen.

More people are now being called back to work now that many offices are able to open and retail stores will be opening on Tuesday.

