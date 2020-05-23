WVDOH expecting reports of land slips Memorial Day Weekend

With heavy rains in the week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend and a lot of traveling expected during the holiday weekend, highway officials expect to hear reports of landslips in our area.

On Friday, officials with the West Virginia Department of Highways District 3 said in just that day three landslips had been reported to them between Wood County and Wirt County. Assistant District Engineer Jared Evans said he expects to get reports of more as people venture out during the holiday weekend.

A landslip is caused by saturated layers of silt or clay shifting over top of a harder layer of rock. Heavy rains often help saturate those softer layers. When layers shift beneath roads, it can break them apart. A landslip on Slate Creek Road in Wood County broke off roughly half of the road. DOH officials were working on that slip on Friday.

Officials say landslips aren't uncommon in the Mid-Ohio Valley. In just the past year, WVDOH workers have repaired multiple slips on Slate Creek Road.

"In this valley with all the unstable soil we got in this area, this river bottom silt and the soft clays that we have in this area, if we only get three I think we're doing pretty good," said Jared Evans, Assistant District Engineer.

In some places where roads have been affected, workers have been placing gravel as a temporary solution, while the DOH works on a permanent fix.