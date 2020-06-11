WVU Extension, Community Resources Incorporated/Faithlink and Sisters Health Foundation holding farmers market

Beginning June 18th, there will be another option for those who are looking for fresh locally grown produce.

The farmers market will be held every Thursday through October 1st, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot near Pier 1 Imports.

"We are going to be offering fresh local produce, to anyone in the community that is interested in coming out and puchasing anykind of fresh produce, locally grown," said Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Agent.

The market is a partnership between WVU Extension, Community Resources Incorporated/Faithlink and Sisters Health Foundation.

"This program is similiar to a farmacy program, we are mimicking and we just wanted to bring it to this area," said Melissa Ogden, Thrive and Faithlink Director. "What we are trying to do is show that healthy eating can reduce a1c1 levels in diabetics. We are actually partnering with WVU Medicine, some of their physicians offices are referring people to come. We are going to track and see what their health does over the next few weeks."

SNAP, Credit, Debit and Cash will all be accepted.

"For every dollar you spend on your EBT card, you will get a token, for a dollar towards future produce and if you have your child with you, you will get two tokens for future purchases," said Crum.