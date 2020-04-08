WVU Kids' College still set for June

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WVU's summer program for children, called Kids' College, is currently still schedule to begin in June.

This summer, children ages eight to 12 can attend West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s inaugural Kids’ College program. Volunteer opportunities are available for ages 13 and older. Children can attend one or three weeks of fun, educational classes, from June 8 – 12, June 15 – 18 and June 22 – 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., daily.

Children can choose four classes per week; topics range from drone technology and welding to archery and photography. Lunch will be provided.

The complete list of classes includes:

• Archery

• Arts and Crafts

• American Sign Language

• Broadcasting

• Canvas Painting

• Cartoon Drawing

• Coding

• Creative Writing

• CSI

• Dynamic Figure Drawing

• First Aid

• Intro to Dance

• Intro to Making

• Music Technology

• Photography

• Science

• STEM

• Tae Kwon Do

• Theater

“Our Kids’ College program goes beyond just your typical summer camp; this is a chance for kids to experience learning in a genuine college setting with instructors who are experts in their field, but in a fun, hands-on way,” said Workforce and Economic Development Program Coordinator Logan Mace.

Class sizes are limited and granted on a first-come, first-serve basis (with payment). The Kid’s College registration fee is $130 per week per child. The deadline to register is Friday, May 22.

Visit www.wvup.edu/discollege to complete an application. For more information, contact WVU Parkersburg’s Workforce and Economic Development Division at wed@wvup.edu or 304-424-8383.