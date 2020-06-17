WVU Medicine Camden Clark awards $14,000 in scholarships to local students

WVU Medicine Camden Clark has announced Wednesday the recipients of the 2020 Camden Clark Auxiliary and the Camden Clark Foundation healthcare scholarships.

The Auxiliary of Camden Clark Medical Center awarded four $2,500 Leo D. Carsner (Memorial) Scholarships to area students obtaining a degree in a healthcare field. The 2020 recipients are Samantha Armstrong, Muskingum University; Kayleigh Terrell, WV School of Osteopathic Medicine; Krista Jameson, Washington State Community College; and Isaac Pringle, West Virginia University.

“Funds raised by operating the hospital Gift Shop and sponsoring fundraisers throughout the year enables the Auxiliary to maintain the scholarship fund as well as give an annual donation to the hospital. Providing these scholarships continues to be a high priority to the Auxiliary,” said Marjorie Reed, Volunteer Auxiliary Manager. “They see the dedication that college students must have to complete their education and the academic journey as a successful achievement and are honored they are able to assist these deserving students.”

The criteria for submitting an application are: students must have completed or in the process of completing one year of college; are obtaining a degree in the medical field, and live in the area serviced by the hospital. Applications are received annually from January 1 to March 1 and can be found on the hospital website or by contacting Volunteer Services.

Leo D. Carsner was the CEO and president of Camden Clark Memorial Hospital from 1963-1989. Known for always respecting his fellow employees, Carsner created the “Employees Association” in 1975.

This year’s Scholarship recipients were selected by the Auxiliary Board Chairperson, Sue Rhymer, Auxiliary Board Member, Ralph Tewksbury, and a Camden Clark employee.

Camden Clark Memorial Foundation awarded two $2,000 Nursing Scholarships. The 2020 recipients are Ivy Linger, West Virginia University at Parkersburg and Kate Salmans, West Virginia University. The Camden Clark Nursing Alumnae made funding for the scholarship available. “The foundation is thrilled to once again be able to provide two deserving students with scholarships to assist them on the educational path to becoming nurses,” said Kim Couch Executive Director of the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation. “We appreciate the continued help and dedication of our the alumnae from the Camden Clark School of Nursing who provide this generous support and continue to play an important role in assisting our program long since the last class graduated in 1969.”