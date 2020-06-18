WVU Medicine Camden Clark gets additional "robot cleaner"

Over the years, robotic devices have become an almost daily part of our lives.

Now, they're being used in the fight against COVID-19.

The hospital a few years ago began using a hands-free cleaning system that literally "zaps" germs using ultra-violet rays.

Now, it is in the process of acquiring XANEX germ-zapping robots, which can be activated to enter a room and rid it of virus germs-without its operator present.

The hospital Thursday received $50,000 from Tri-State Roofing to purchase the additional unit-part of a dollar match fundraising campaign that began in May.

"We have two units that we are using throughout the hospital," says Hospital C.E.O. Steve Altmiller. "With the COVID virus hitting our nation, our community and our hospital, we decided to expand the use of these robots for a complete hospital cleaning."

The money from Tri-State-the largest donation the hospital has received-will fund the purchase of a third unit to aid in its cleaning efforts.

The Camden Clark Foundation is matching the contributions.