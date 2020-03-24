WVU Medicine Camden Clark moves testing site

WVU Medicine Camden Clark began testing people for coronavirus last week in a tent outside the South Tower emergency room.

Now, its testing location site has been moved to the Health and Wellness Center at 2804 Birtch Street to allow more testing and to make it easier for people who need testing.

Medical officials say they have performed about 25 tests a day and that all of them have come back negative.

"It's basically a nasal swab and it goes in your nose as far back as almost to your eye. It's a little uncomfortable, most people cough or get tears in their eyes, but then you know you've done it correctly," said Susan Abdella, WVU Medicine Camden Clark, director of emergency services.

Officials also remind everyone that you can only get tested with a note from a doctor and it takes about four to five days to get testing results back.

The hospital has also implemented a strict no-visitors policy. Only essential visitors are allowed in the building including: spouses having a baby, parents of a child receiving medical attention, and relatives of someone receiving end of life care.