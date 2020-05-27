WVU Medicine Camden Clark providing sports physicals and impact testing for local athletes

On Saturday, WVU Medicine Camden Clark will be providing sports physicals for student athletes from Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg South High School and their middle schools.

The physicals will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Primary Care. There are designated times for when the student athletes should arrive. These times are assigned using the first initial of the athletes last name. Those whose last name begins with the letters A-D should arrive at 9:00 a.m.; E-J 10:00 a.m.; K-M 11:00 a.m.; N-S 12:00 p.m.; and T-Z 1:00 p.m.

The students athletes should have the proper forms and must wear a face mask.

"They have been instructed to bring five dollars cash only, very important cash only and to have that physical form signed by their parent," said Louie Haer, Director of the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center. "That is a necessary thing they must have and if they don't have it, they will be turned away."

During this week, the Hospital is also offering impact testing for these High School athletes.

This testing is being done at the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center. During this testing, athletes will be required to wear a face mask.

To schedule a time for impact testing, athletes should go to the following Facebook pages to sign up: Parkersburg High School Athletic Training or Parkersburg South High School Athletic Training.