WVU Medicine Camden Clark well-stocked with P.P.E.

Governor Jim Justice expressed concern in a phone conference with Vice President Mike Pence about the availability of personal protective equipment in West Virginia hospitals.

At WVU Medicine Camden Clark, they seem to not be concerned with their amount of equipment.

The hospital staff is constantly monitoring the status of the personal protective equipment, and are also making sure that every hospital staff member and patient believes they are safe, and protected enough while inside their buildings.

"We have made arrangements to monitor that daily," said Deric Bryant, Medical Staff President, and Director of the Hospitalists program at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. "The COVID task force that we have here at the hospital, is monitoring the availability of all of our PPE. Gowns, gloves, masks, face shields, etc. Those are monitored every day."