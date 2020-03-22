WVU Medicine is closing all hospitals to visitors starting Monday

To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, WVU Medicine is closing all hospitals to visitors.

The no-visitor policy will begin Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m. at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics.

This will include Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg and Jackson General Hospital in Ripley.

According to a news release from WVU Medicine, there will be limited exceptions for end-of-life cases, pediatrics and OB patients. Those will be limited to one visitor.

Sick visitors will not be allowed to enter WVU Medicine hospitals for any reason.