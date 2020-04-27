WVU-P Students sing "America the Beautiful"

The delay in the graduation of college seniors is something that is damaging to the ones that worked so hard to get to this point to have the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from the moment of walking and receiving their degree. But a few of the school's students provided a video of them singing "America the Beautiful" to lift their spirits.

It's the school's traditional song that they sing for the last time for their graduation, and because of these uncertain times, they needed to see something like this. And until that day in early August when they get the chance to walk in-person for their graduation, they will have this to continue to motivate them.