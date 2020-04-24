WVU-P giving emergency relief to students affected by COVID-19

West Virginia University at Parkersburg is offering emergency grants to eligible students to assist with unexpected financial challenges related to COVID-19. This is coming after Gov. Jim Justice signed an order to provide college students affected by the virus to receive compensation. In turn, WVU-P is receiving $1.7 million to provide to students that are eligible. The funding, made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will help students with expenses, such as food, technology and child care.

Fully-admitted students who are currently enrolled in at least one course in the Spring 2020 semester at WVU-Parkersburg and eligible to participate in programs under FAFSA can apply for a CARES emergency student grant.

Those that are eligible can find this on the university's website. However, there are those that aren't eligible to receive funds such as foreign-exchanged or those doing only online courses as of the start of the semester.

The priority application deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020. CARES emergency grant funds will be distributed to qualifying students as quickly as possible.