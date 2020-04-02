WVU-Parkersburg continues to offer counseling for students

Even with the campus being closed and students doing online classes, WVU-Parkersburg is making sure students still get the help that they help need.

The college has been continuing to offer counseling services to students through email and by phone.

They are now working on another way to communicate with the students who are in need if the services.

"We are working throughout the West Virginia colleges like myself, like WVUP are working to establish a telehealth," said Kurt Klettner, executive director of student support services at WVU -Parkersburg. "Which enables me to incorporate elements of the camera. We have programs, it's like Skype. It allows me to talk with and then see, if they have a computer with a camera, they can voluntarily choose that."

The college will continue to work to make telehealth available to students.