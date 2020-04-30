WVU-Parkersburg plans to hold in-person classes this fall

As students and faculty finish up the school year virtually, the administration at WVU-Parkersburg have been hard at work trying to figure out how the fall semester is going to look.

The college currently plans on having students and staff back on campus for the fall semester.

"Our plans are that we will open in face-to-face format, in the traditional format for fall instruction," said WVU-P President Chris Gilmer. "But, we will have a contingency in place for online instruction if something should change between now and then."

As they continue to make plans to re-open, the safety of the students and staff members will continue to be the school's main concern.

"We will be rolling out a re-entry to face-to-face business and face-to- face learning slowly and thoughtfully, so we can try to protect the health and safety of everyone," said Gilmer.

