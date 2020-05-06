WVU announces move-out procedures for students

West Virginia University on Wednesday announced the scheduling process and procedures for students moving out of residence halls.

According to a news release, students will be able to return to campus to get their belongings and complete the checkout process beginning May 18 and continuing through June 6.

The move-out process was developed with guidance from public health officials and medical professionals to limit contact and expedite the process, according to university officials. Increased cleaning of public spaces and high-touch items, including any available moving carts, will take place throughout the day.

University officials said residents will have to schedule a time for their move-out to prioritize the health and safety of other students and staff members. However, if residents experience COVID-19 symptoms in the days before their scheduled time slot, they must notify reslife@mail.wvu.edu.

The scheduling process is as follows:

- Registration must be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival. Directions for registration will be emailed to residents.

- Time slots are available Monday-Saturday with the exception of Memorial Day Weekend, which is May 23-25.

Following are some of the health and safety measures that will be taken:

- Personal protection equipment is required in all public areas. Residents and helpers should bring a mask and gloves. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines on cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

- Suitemates/roommates cannot select the same time slot.

The onsite move-out process is as follows:

- Only one family member/support person may accompany a resident into the building to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety.

- WVU will not provide assistance in moving items between student rooms and personal vehicles.

- Buildings will be minimally staffed; staff members will help with monitoring and controlling building access and managing supplies.

University officials said there is separate guidance available for students moving out of an off-campus apartment. Move-out information for University Apartments, including College Park, University Park, University Place and Vandalia, will be provided at a later date.

