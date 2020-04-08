WVU cancels in-person classes throughout summer months

West Virginia University Wednesday announced that no in-person classes will conducted through the summer months because of the corona virus pandemic.

In a letter to students and staff, President Gordon Gee said the university said safety measures already in place to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus will continue through at least June 30 to ensure the “safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community.”

“I am so proud – but not surprised – at the tremendous efforts put forth by our campus community,” Gee said. “We have seen great acts of service, of teaching and learning, and of adapting to a new way of working. We have placed the safety of our faculty, staff, students and community above all else. That is what is required of us at this moment in our world’s history. We have responded in ways only Mountaineers can – and for that I am deeply grateful.”

Gee also praised the efforts of the university’s health-care professionals during the pandemic.

“Words are inadequate to share the appreciation and gratitude we feel for our health-care colleagues at Health Sciences and WVU Medicine,” he said. “They are true heroes in action – taking care of our patients, as well as thoughtfully planning so that we are prepared across the state to handle this public health crisis. Their partnership and leadership during this time is unparalleled.”

As part of the university’s responds to the COVID-19 crisis, Gee said the university and its divisional campuses will extend the alternative delivery of courses through summer term.

With the possible exception of some programming at the Health Sciences Center, there will be no on-campus classroom instruction for the summer term scheduled to run May 18 through Aug. 7. In addition, courses slated for the “Maymester” term originally scheduled for May 11-29 have been canceled.

In addition, the Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for the summer. Students will be notified next week if a course for which they are registered is not being transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of summer term.

For courses that are being transitioned from on-campus to online delivery, student registration will be transferred automatically. Courses originally scheduled for online delivery will continue to be offered as planned.

Students should work with their advisors to explore the next steps for their summer coursework. Those who require departmental approvals for online course sections should contact call 800-253-2676 or email WVUSummerSession@mail.wvu.edu.

Gee also said there are a variety of student resources that can be found online, including tutoring, mental-health counseling, library access, online learning tips and more.

The university is also canceling all events and camps through June 30. This includes all events sponsored by WVU Extension, as well as on the Beckley and Keyser campuses. Some colleges or units may convert events to remote delivery, but cancellation will occur if remote delivery of material and programming is not possible.

Scheduled on-campus, in-person WVU athletics camps in June also will be canceled. This includes camps slated for baseball, football, gymnastics, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, tennis, track, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and wrestling. Participants should visit

WVUcamps.com regularly for updated information on the remaining athletic camps in July and August. Information for any rescheduled dates or virtual camp opportunities will be posted on WVUcamps.com. Campers who preregistered for the canceled June sessions will receive refunds.

All first-year trips also have been canceled for the month of June. If you have already registered, you will be receiving information from Adventure WV staff.

A decision will be made by the end of April for events planned for July.

The university will move its new-student-orientation program to an online experience, replacing the on-campus experience that is typically held in the month of June.

