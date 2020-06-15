WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19

West Virginia University officials say that one Mountaineer football player at the school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days. The school says in a release that the department’s health and safety protocol and contact tracing procedures were started to find out if other student-athletes were exposed.

Those players would also have to self-quarantine as well.

Football players that have tested negative for the virus started voluntary workouts starting on Monday.

