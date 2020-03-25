WVU plans 'virtual' commencement in May

West Virginia University will be holding a “virtual commencement experience” for graduates in May, and then hold an in-person celebration in December, the school announced Wednesday.

The plans were announced in a letter and video from President Gordon Gee.

This is part of WVU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online commencement experience is called Mountaineer Graduation Day and will be held Saturday, May 16.

The University will hold a special commencement ceremony for all May graduates on Saturday, December 19, according to the university.

In a letter, President Gordon Gee said, “You are truly a special class. And this experience will be just one of many that will shape you throughout your life. Though the time in which we find ourselves is one of the most challenging our nation has ever faced, we know that our campus, our state and our country will come together again – stronger and more resilient than ever before. After all, we are Mountaineers.”