WVUP closing all buildings, moving all functions online

West Virginia University at Parkersburg is closing all of its buildings in Parkersburg and Ripley at the close of business on Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building will stay closed until further notice.'

In addition, President Chris Gilmer said all instruction and business functions of the college are immediately moving online, with all offices operating remotely starting on Tuesday.

“It is our great hope that we will be able to come back to face-to-face operations as soon as possible,” said Gilmer. “We will be monitoring the situation continuously and making appropriate announcements.”

As announced last week, spring break has been extended on both WVU Parkersburg campuses through March 29. Classes will resume in non-face-to-face formats on March 30.

The college will continue to make updates on the campus website to notify students, faculty and staff members. You can go to the website by clicking on the link to the right of this article. www.wvup.edu/coronavirus.

