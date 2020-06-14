WVUP professor wins screenwriters award

Adam Stover is an adjunct english professor at WVU Parkersburg and a West Virginia native.

Stover recently won first place in the 2020 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival for best feature screenplay and the Royal Wolf Film Awards for best screenplay feature for the Shadow of Frankenstein. ​

Stover has a media studies masters degree from West Virginia State University and he says pursuing film projects is something, he's been doing for a few years now. The film is made after the novel by John Johnson. Johnson and Stover collaborated on bringing the novel to life.

The story is a literary sequel to the original Frankenstein by Mary Shelley but set ten years later. The novel is set in the 1830s, the story follows a young man who loses his fiancée and shortly after that, he loses his parents and poses the question, 'what if he can bring them back to life?'

"Well this is something...there's not a lot of infrastructure in the state of West Virginia for the arts and any kind of support like that, so if you're going to do something, you're going to do it yourself for the most part so I mean I'm really happy about that," said Adam Stover, WVUP professor.

Stover is currently working on his next film based on a graphic novel, Pin Pricks by an author in Charleston, Jason Pell.