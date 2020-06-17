W.Va.. Central Credit Union providing donations to teachers

With the start of the school year coming back, many teachers will begin the process of getting their supplies. However, due to what's come of the COVID-19 pandemic many teachers will be coming up short on what they can get with their money.

Because of this, the West Virginia Central Credit Union is coming through for them in a significant way with their "Stuff the Bus" event. But this year they will be doing things differently as a result of the recent unprecedented times.

Normally, they would give teachers supplies that they have provided into the school bus at their headquarters. This year, they will mailing out checks to teachers that are requesting this help for this upcoming school year. And this year, there is a significant increase in the amount of teachers asking for this assistance as it's jumped from 450 last year to roughly 610 this year.

The credit union will also be matching donations of up to five thousand dollars to give to teachers.