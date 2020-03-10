W.Va. DHHR warns about phone scam targeting SNAP benefits

West Virginia health officials have been made aware of a telephone scam targeting those who receive SNAP benefits.

People are being told that their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are closing, and then they're being asked to respond by pressing a number “if they wish to continue receiving benefits,” the Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release.

The DHHR said it does not use telephone calls to notify people about the closing of benefits. Official notification about case reviews or re-determinations are sent via U.S. mail.

People are advised not to give out any personal information over the telephone or engage with suspicious callers.

If you believe you have been a victim of a phone, call the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office at 800-368-8808.

For more information regarding DHHR benefits, call 1-877-716, extension 1212.