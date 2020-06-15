Advertisement

All regional DMV offices to offer appointments

(WTAP)
By WTAP
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces that, beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 26, customers will be able to schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices across the state as well as the Fairmont Exam Center.

The final four offices to resume services by appointment are Clarksburg, Franklin, Weirton, and Williamson. Beginning tomorrow, these four offices will offer appointments through the DMV's online appointment scheduler, or by phone at 304-558-3938, for appointment dates starting Monday, June 29, and thereafter.

According to DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier, by Monday, all offices will have completed the necessary safety upgrades for customers and employees.

"We are pleased to have appointments for services in all regional offices again," Frazier said. "I want to personally thank all of our customers for their patience and Governor Jim Justice for his leadership and support as we worked to make sure each office was upgraded to comply with state and federal guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

All 24 regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center will be offering appointments for driver's license knowledge testing – including Class E, F, and CDL, as well as dealer salesperson testing. Appointments are also available for customers applying for a new driver's license or identification card, changes to a driver's license or ID card, and driver's license transfers from out-of-state in all offices.

The following 13 offices have driver's license skills test appointments:

-Beckley

-Charles Town / Kearneysville

-Elkins

-Fairmont

-Flatwoods

-Huntington

-Kanawha City / Charleston

-Logan

-Morgantown

-Moundsville

-Parkersburg

-Romney

-Summersville

(Princeton will begin taking appointments for skills testing on June 26, with tests starting on June 29)

In addition, appointments for new titles and license plates will be available in all regional offices – minus the Fairmont Exam Center – by July 21, 2020. Currently, the following offices will be taking appointments:

-Clarksburg

-Elkins

-Franklin

-Lewisburg

-Logan

-Martinsburg

-Moorefield

-Morgantown

-Point Pleasant

-Princeton

-Spencer

-Summersville

-Weirton

-Welch

-Williamson

(All other offices will be added over the coming weeks)

Commissioner Frazier also announced that he is extending the expiration date for all driver’s license knowledge permits to September 30, 2020.

He also wanted to remind customers of another extension that was recently announced through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

”Any CDL holder whose medical certification expired any time after March 1, 2020, has an extension until September 30, 2020 to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of their CDL,” Frazier said.

For more information and updates, including the online services portal and scheduling information, please visit the DMV website: dmv.wv.gov.

