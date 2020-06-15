W.Va. DMV adds three more locations to appointment scheduler

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Point Pleasant, Princeton, and Welch.

These three additional offices will be able to do all driver and vehicle transactions except for driver’s license skills testing. These offices join 15 other offices across the state that are already taking appointments.

Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. For customers without internet access, please call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.

Those who would like more information, including the online services portal and scheduling information, are asked to visit the DMV website.