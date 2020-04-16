W.Va. DMV announces 90-day extension for transactions expiring in May

The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is granting a 90-day extension period on many driver and vehicle transactions. This includes expirations occurring in the month of May because many regional offices are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date of any of the following documents with an expiration date in March or April (and now May) of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document:

-Any Driver’s License including Graduated Driver's License (levels 1, 2, and 3, and includes February expiration dates) and Commercial Driver’s License.

-Instructional Permits, including Commercial Permits.

-Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.

-Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1, 2020, or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until June 30, 2020, to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the Federal Real ID deadline of enforcement to October 1, 2021. And many of the DMV’s most requested services can be completed online at dmv.wv.gov.