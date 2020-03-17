W.Va. DMV limits customers allowed in regional offices

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is limiting the number of customers permitted in regional offices at the same time in an effort to limit the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The restrictions were made in accordance with the most-recent guidelines and best practices recommended by both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

All offices will remain open and operational. However, each location will permit no more than 20 people inside at any time.

Staff members will intermittently wipe down counters and chairs.

Officials said most DMV transactions can be done online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office.

Online services include:

- Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

- Duplicate driver’s license request

- Vehicle registration renewals

- Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

- Print your driving record

- Check your driver’s license status

A full list of online services can be found by clicking on the related link to the right of this article.


