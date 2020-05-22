W.Va. DOH announces beginning of Route 14 tie-in project

A much-anticipated highway construction project in Wood County will move another stop closer to completion in early June, authorities said.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Friday that A.L.L. Construction will begin work on Route 14 in Pettyville on June 8 to tie in a new section of the highway with the existing road.

The work area is about a quarter-mile south of the intersection of Pike Street and Walton Drive. Crews will be working in the area between 7 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

A temporary traffic signal will be in place, and minor traffic delays are possible, the DOH said.

The work is expected to continue through Aug. 8, but inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule, the DOH said.