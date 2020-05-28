W.Va. State Treasury Office to announce winners of student essay contest

The West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office will announce the 15 students and one teacher who have been chosen as winners of the When I Grow Up essay contest Friday, May 29 via Facebook Live at 10 A.M.

The award for students is a $500 prize invested in a Smart529 college savings account. In addition, the regional winners are eligible to also win an additional $4,500 which will be awarded to one student during a random drawing in the fall. Each winner’s school also wins a $500 cash prize. And the teacher’s prize is $2,500.

The student essays are submitted by West Virginia children in kindergarten through fifth grade, and they provide an opportunity for students to discuss what kinds of careers they might be interested in as adults.

“Students are asked to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up, and how they would use some type of higher education to get that job or to go into that profession. Many of the students write about going to college, some of them talk about going to a trade school,” said Gina Joynes, deputy treasurer of communications. “[Students want to] become everything from teachers to veterinarians, doctors, lawyers. We have people who want to be news reporters and meterologists,” she added.

In addition, Joynes said one of the primary purposes of the essay contest is to teach students that their future goals are achievable if they -- and their parents -- start planning now for higher education.

The teachers’ entries answer the question of how they plan to use the essay contest in their classrooms. The contest began in early January and entries were received through late February. This year was record-breaking in terms of the number of entrants, with 4,662 students statewide submitting essays.

Although Joynes was not one of the judges of this year’s essays, she said that the Treasury Office is consistently impressed each year by the quality of submissions.

“The students take it up a notch each year...The essays are fantastic. I remember one year a student wrote about wanting to work in a teddy bear factory. Just the creativity, the innovation, and the excitement that they bring to these essays...it’s always such a joy,” Joynes said.

