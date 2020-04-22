W.Va. Supreme Court upholds right-to-work law

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a so-called right-to-work law and handed a defeat to labor unions which had sought to protect workers' union dues.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the justices granted summary judgment to the state and overturned a February 2019 ruling by a lower-court judge who had sided with the unions.

A Kanawha County circuit judge had ruled some provisions of the law were unconstitutional, including those authorizing union employees to stop paying dues and fees.

But the state Supreme Court ruled the law does not violate constitutional rights of association, property, or liberty.

"This a major victory for worker choice," Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. "This is not a pro-union or anti-union decision, it is a ruling that will protect workers, give them a greater voice and make unions stronger in the end.”

The state Legislature passed the Workplace Freedom Act in February 2016. It allowed West Virginia to become the 26th right-to-work state in July 2016.

