W.Va. sets up COVID-19 information hotline

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have announced the creation of a hotline to address concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

“This hotline is yet another example of the proactive measures we’re taking to help our fellow West Virginians stay as safe as possible,” Justice said. “With this great tool, we’re going to be able to provide more people the knowledge they need to make informed decisions to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy, while helping minimize the potential for any community spread.”

The hotline is being provided through a partnership between DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and the West Virginia Poison Center.

Operators are available around the clock 800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public and the state’s response.

“We recognize that as the number of national cases grows, the risk of a confirmed case and community spread in West Virginia becomes more likely,” stated Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Establishing the hotline provides access to experienced and knowledgeable staff who can answer questions West Virginia residents and providers may have. "It can also link them with guidance and tools they can use to reduce the effects of COVID-19 on themselves, their families, and their communities.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. As of March 9, five state residents have been testesd for COVID-19. The result of two of those were negative, and three are pending.

The West Virginia Poison Center, with the support of its host institution West Virginia University, has been planning with the bureau for the activation of a public-health hotline for many years, officials aid.

These plans will now be put into place,” said Dr. Elizabeth Scharman, director of the poison center and a WVU School of Pharmacy professor.

For the most up-to-date information, click on the links to the right of this story. wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.