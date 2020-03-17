W.Va. state courts to have only emergency hearings through April 10

State courts in West Virginia will be closed through April 10 because of concerns about the coronavirus, officials said.

The state Supreme Court on Monday directed state courts to suspend all but emergency proceedings. The closure means all civil and criminal trials and jury orientations should be postponed.

The court said the only exceptions could be if there are instances in which a defendant’s speedy trial rights may preclude postponement.

Emergency hearings arising from abuse-and-neglect petitions, domestic violence\protective order petitions, mental-hygiene petitions and criminal arraignments and preliminary hearings with statutory time requirements can still be held, at the discretion of the presiding judge. In those instances, the court said technology to avoid person-to-person contact should be used if possible.

Circuit clerk’s offices and judicial offices throughout West Virginia where public access has been restricted should remain available by phone and e-mail and have drop boxes for court filings, the court said. There is a drop box for filings at the Supreme Court of Appeals

of West Virginia Clerk’s Office and the office will remain open.

All cases scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court Tuesday and Wednesday, and March 24-25 will be rescheduled.

“We are attempting to address the need to proceed with the critical work of our court system while also addressing the need to protect public safety," Chief Justice Tim Armstead said. "Any proceedings

that either can be continued or that legally and technically can be held via telephone or video should be addressed in that manner so we can keep as many people outside of group settings as possible.”

Armstead announced the new order to judicial officers via Skype on

on Monday.

“With the Governor recommending that certain steps be taken, we want to make sure we are complying with those steps as well as those measures we believe are necessary to address specific and unique issues,” Armstead said in his address to circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates. “The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has great confidence in the ability of our judges and court staff to handle these charges professionally.”