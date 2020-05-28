W.Va. trooper, sheriff's deputy shot while serving warrant in Beckley

A West Virginia state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were shot Thursday while executing a search warrant, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting appears to have been accidental, and the officers' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

It happened while the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the sheriff's office special-response team were executing the search warrant on Coal Street in Beckley.

Authorities have not said who fired the shots that injured the officers.

No other details about the incident have been released.