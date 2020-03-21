W.Va. welcome centers, rest areas to stay open, state says

West Virginia's to welcome centers and rest areas will remain open to travelers during the state of emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said.

Restrooms will remain open, and the the facilities will be maintained and cleaned. However, employees will not be staffing information stations.

Transportation officials also remind motorists to use caution when driving in work zones and to download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates. You can also go to the www.WV511.org, Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook.

For more information, call 800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.