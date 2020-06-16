Waitress grateful for community support after customer's note

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emily Smith is born and raised in Parkersburg and works at a restaurant in Vienna, and she says she really enjoys her job.
"I love this town believe it or not and I love the everybody in it and I love serving my community, I do and I know that sounds kind of sappy but I don't know I love what I do," said Emily Smith.
However, over the weekend, she says one of her customers left her a note that she considers racist. Smith says, the note said "all lives matter, if you don't like it leave."
After hearing Smith's story on social media, many people began reaching out to send her money on cash app.
"People were sending me money, a ridiculous amount of money and I'm not going to lie, I don't handle this kind of attention well and I'm overwhelmed by the support from my community because these are people I don't know, but I do know that I'm taking this and turning into a positive," said Smith.
Smith says she is going to donate the money to organizations that support black people.