Waitress grateful for community support after customer's note

Emily Smith is born and raised in Parkersburg and works at a restaurant in Vienna, and she says she really enjoys her job.

"I love this town believe it or not and I love the everybody in it and I love serving my community, I do and I know that sounds kind of sappy but I don't know I love what I do," said Emily Smith.

However, over the weekend, she says one of her customers left her a note that she considers racist. ​Smith says, the note said "all lives matter, if you don't like it leave." ​

After hearing Smith's story on social media, many people began reaching out to send her money on cash app.

"People were sending me money, a ridiculous amount of money and I'm not going to lie, I don't handle this kind of attention well and I'm overwhelmed by the support from my community because these are people I don't know, but I do know that I'm taking this and turning into a positive," said Smith.

Smith says she is going to donate the money to organizations that support black people.