Walmart temporarily changing store hours to better stock shelves

A major grocery store chain is temporarily changing their hours amid an influx of customers clearing shelves of toilet paper, cleaning products, and other groceries from fears of coronavirus.

According to a statement on Walmart's website, beginning Sunday, all Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will only be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The company's COO says this will help ensure stores are able to stock products, especially those in high demand, and to also clean and sanitize stores.

For employees, the company says all shifts will stay the same as will deliveries.