Warren High School graduation plans announced

Many schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley are trying to come up with a plan for their graduating class of seniors because of the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for those at Warren High School, they have an idea of what they will be doing. As well as a backup plan.

Their first plan is to have their graduation date scheduled for July 31 at 7:00 p.m. The class' prom will be on July 25 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. in the high school's gym and the senior awards will take place on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Porterfield Baptist Church.

Their backup plan, if the restrictions continue to be too much for a large gathering, will be a virtual option where it will be students only who will have a live stream showing themselves graduating on the same day. Prom will be cancelled and the senior awards will be a virtual live stream with no attendees.